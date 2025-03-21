Watch: Rosie O’Donnell Scolds Mainstream Media for Not Being Anti-Trump Enough

Actress Rosie O’Donnell, who fled to Ireland in January, scolded the establishment press for not standing up to President Donald Trump enough. “The mainstream media has been letting us all down,” she said.

“When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back,” O’Donnell, who fled the U.S. and moved to Ireland five days before President Trump’s inauguration, said in a recent video posted to her social media.

Watch Below:

“Although I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child, and here we are,” the Sleepless in Seattle star added.

“It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically, and hard for me, personally,” O’Donnell added, without providing any specific examples, other than saying, “The personal is political, as well all know.”

O’Donnell went on to scold the establishment press for not standing up to President Trump enough.

“The mainstream media has been letting us all down there in America, where the Fourth Estate is required in order to maintain a democracy,” O’Donnell declared. “They haven’t been doing their job, so, here’s hoping that they will get better before it’s too late.”

“And here’s hoping it’s not too late already,” the Rosie O’Donnell Show star further fearmongered.

O’Donnell concluded her video by urging “everyone to stand up, to use their voice, to protest, to demand that we follow the Constitution in our country, and not a king, not a man — and we don’t have cruelty as part of our governing style.”

While O’Donnell fled to Ireland in January, she did not announce her move until last week, at which point President Trump was seen in the Oval Office with Taoiseach of Ireland Micheál Martin, cracking jokes about his longtime rival.

After a reporter asked Martin “why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland,” President Trump laughed, before asking the Irish political leader, “Did you know you have Rosie O’Donnell? Do you know who she is?”

Martin turned to Trump, and then to reporters, laughing, to which the 45th and 47th president replied by adding, “You’re better off not knowing,” eliciting laughter in the room.

