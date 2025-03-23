Video: Rosie O’Donnell Goes Full Election Denier, Claims Musk Stole 2024 for Trump

Election denier and former American comedienne Rosie O’Donnell is now accusing Elon Musk off somehow “stealing” the 2024 election for Donald Trump now that she is a resident of the country of Ireland.

For her first TV appearance since moving to Ireland, O’Donnell sat for a short interview Friday on Irish TV’s The Late Late Show with host Patrick Kielty, where she floated a massive conspiracy theory casting doubt on the U.S. election, The Wrap reported.

Oddly, because he owns the social media outlet formerly known as Twitter, O’Donnell now seems to think that Elon Musk “owns and runs the internet,” and because of that, she thinks he was able to interfere in every state’s election results.

“I question why for the first time in America history a president has won every swing state and is also best friends and his largest donor was a man who owns and runs the internet,” O’Donnell astonishingly exclaimed.

“So, I hope that would be investigated,” she rambled on. “And that we would see whether it was an anomaly or it was something else that happened on election night in America when Kamala Harris was filling up stadiums with people who supported her and Donald Trump was not able to do that.”

“So, it’s curious to me and as an American and a believer in democracy, I would hope that we would be able to look at all of the reasons why this happened in our country,” the former The View host ranted.

O’Donnell caused a stir early in March when she posted a long video to social media telling her fans that she has abandoned the United States and moved to Ireland over her advanced case of Donald Trump derangement syndrome.

“It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know,” O’Donnell wailed in her video.

“I think about everyone every day and the United States of America. And I am hoping that we can turn things around, counting on you, all of you, to do what’s right. And I think deep down inside, we all know what that is,” she added in her video.

