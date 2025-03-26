Cindyana Santangelo, ‘Married with Children’ Actress, Dead at 58

Fox’s Married with Children actress Cindyana Santangelo died on Monday at the age of 58.

Santangelo, and actress and model who was once described as “the Latin Marilyn Monroe,” and was perhaps best known for her role as Sierra Madre on Married with Children, died on Monday, law enforcement told TMZ.

First responders were reportedly called to Santangelo’s home in Malibu over a medical emergency. The actress was then rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

While Santangelo’s official cause of death remains unclear, a source told the outlet that deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff leaned at the hospital that the actress had recently received cosmetic shots in her home.

The Sheriff Department’s Homicide Division is currently investigating Santangelo’s death.

While investigators say they have no indication of foul play, detectives are waiting for the results of Santangelo’s autopsy before determining her official cause of death.

Santangelo, who was once dubbed the “Latin Marilyn Monroe” by Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, played Maria Marimon on the series, CSI: Miami, and portrayed Angelica on the show, ER.

The actress also appeared in films including Hollywood Homicide, The Adventures of Ford Fairlane, American Tigers, and Tequila Express. She was also featured in several music videos.

Santangelo “stole hearts” when she danced in the music video for Young MC’s hit 1989 song, “Bust a Move,” TMZ noted.

Watch Below:

The last time Santangelo appeared on television or film was 2009, according to the actress’ IMDb page.

In June 2012, TMZ caught up with Santangelo for the last time when she ran into car trouble after hitting a roadway median in Los Angeles and needed to get her car towed.

“I probably drove a little bit too long on tires, but I hit the center divider, and then I kept going,” Santangelo told the outlet at the time. “So, now I’m going to have them take my car to Martin Cadillac and fix it.”

Watch Below:

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.