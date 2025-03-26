Nolte: Disney Scapegoats Rachel Zegler for ‘Snow White’ Debacle

In today’s glorious edition of Blue on Blue Violence, the Disney Grooming Syndicate is publicly slashing away at Snow White star Rachel Zegler for sinking its $350 million movie ($270 million to produce, another $80 million to promote).

Just when you think this story cannot possibly get more entertaining….

After Snow White debuted to a devastating $87 million worldwide (break even is around $700 million when this stinker will be lucky to hit $250 million), a bunch of “unnamed” Disney insiders ran to their stenographers at the far-left Variety to pin all the blame on its 23-year-old star.

“Insiders” claim Disney was furious when Zegler added “and always remember, free Palestine” to an X post thanking fans for 120 million views on a Snow White teaser trailer.

Afterwards, Snow White’s “producer Marc Platt flew to New York to speak directly with her,” the report explains, before dropping this nuke on the mouthy little oompa loompa: “But the actress, whose relationship with the studio began to unravel in 2022 during a contentious West Side Story awards season campaign and continued as she trashed the beloved original Snow White stood her ground, and the post remained.” [emphasis added]

You see what they did there? They are telling the entire entertainment industry that Zegler didn’t just make a couple of youthful mistakes on Snow White. No, no, no, no… They are telling everyone she’s difficult, impossible, and not worth doing business with. The Hollywood term for his is “assholing your way out of the industry” and Disney wants everyone to know Rachel Zegler is an asshole.

Wait it gets worse, and by “worse,” I mean even more glorious… After Zegler went all “free Palestine,” “death threats toward Zegler’s co-star Gal Gadot, who is Israeli, spiked, and Disney had to pay for additional security for the mother of four.”

They’re blaming Zegler for death threats. Death threats!

Then Disney really unloads…

“Months later at D23, she criticized the original 1937 Snow White, noting that the prince ‘literally stalks’ the heroine.”

Zegler even got on Steven Spielberg’s nerves, which is the quickest way to have yourself assholed out of the industry:

Zegler had already strained nerves at both the studio and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners when she complained on social media that she wasn’t invited to the 2022 Oscars as the star of best picture nominee “West Side Story,” a film distributed by Disney. Sources say she had just begun production on “Snow White” in London and Sean Bailey, then-president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, declined to cut her loose for the telecast. After Zegler aired her grievances publicly, the Academy provided her with a ticket even though she wasn’t nominated.

“Three months later, following the presidential election, Zegler posted ‘Fuck Donald Trump’ and ‘May Trump supporters … never know peace’ on Instagram,” the litany continues. “Disney had had enough, given that the star was signaling to half the potential audience of an already troubled film plagued by costly reshoots to stay home.”

Come on, y’all… Since when do the child predators at Disney give a damn about “half the potential audience,” meaning you and I? How about — never.

Far be it for me to defend this smug little harridan, but the biggest reason Snow White tanked, which the sycophants at Penske Media’s Variety barely touch, is that the movie sucks. Snow White freaken sucks. Did Rachel Zegler whip up a backlash? Sure. Is she responsible for Snow White sucking like nothing ever sucked in the history of suck? No, she’s not. It was Disney’s idea to woke-rape the original into a stupid feminist story that made no sense and had no heart. It was Disney’s idea to CGI the dwarfs into dull garden gnomes. It was Disney’s idea to spend a fortune on CGI that looks like something posted on MySpace in 1998.

How is it even possible to spend $270 million 32 years after Jurassic Park, 48 years after Star Wars, and 57 years after 2001: A Space Odyssey, and deliver such a shitty-looking movie?

Zegler’s IMDB page shows zero upcoming projects.

Stick a fork in the unibrow, she appears to be done.

P.S. I stand by my review that Gal Gadot was the only bright spot in the movie. The sycophant critics all praised Zegler and trashed Gadot when the opposite was true. There is nothing behind Zegler’s eyes, and she turns every song up to bombast. Gadot understood she was doing camp and created an Evil Queen who relished being evil. She’s terrific.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.