Rapper Young Scooter Dies on His Birthday in Freak Accident Running from Police

Atlanta rapper Young Scooter has died after injuring himself fleeing from the scene where police were called for shot fired, reports say.

The rapper died on his 39th birthday after police had been called to a home he was in. Officers report that as they arrived and began to assess the reason they were called, several people fled out of the home’s back door. One of them was the rapper who later injured his leg when he jumped a fence in his attempt to flee the police.

Young Scooter was not being chased by police when he injured himself, officers say.

“Once officers arrived, they knocked on the door. A male opened the door and immediately shut the door on the officers,” the Atlanta police lieutenant Andrew Smith said in a statement.

“During the process of establishing the perimeter, two males fled out of the rear of the house,” officer Smith added. “One male returned back into the house. The other male jumped two fences as he was fleeing. When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg.”

“Just to be very clear, the injury that was sustained was not via the officers on scene. It was when the male was fleeing,” the police spokesman stressed.

The rapper was taken to Grady Marcus trauma center but later died there. Officials are set to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Born Kenneth Edward Bailey, the rapper was signed to Future’s Freebandz label and later Waka Flocka Flame’s Brick Squad Monopoly under Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records. His first Billboard Hot 100 appearance was with a feature on Future and Juice Wrld’s “Jet Lag” in 2018. His last project was “Trap’s Last Hope,” released n March of 2024.

