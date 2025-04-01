Resistance: Band Guster Features Cast of Cancelled LGBTQ Youth Musical During Kennedy Center Concert

Massachusetts rock band Guster protested President Donald Trump during their performance at the Kennedy Center last week by featuring the cast of an LGTBQ youth musical that was cancelled after the president took over operations of the theater.

The 1990s era rockers invited the cast of the musical Finn onstage on March 28 to sing one of the songs from their cancelled show, according to Stereogum.

Ahead of the cast’s performance, Guster founder Ryan Miller railed against the Trump administration and insisted that the cancelled gay musical “belongs here.”

“My friend named Michael wrote the songs for a musical called Finn. In the before times they were booked to play here, but as all of you know, things happened, and the show is no longer presenting here by the Kennedy Center. As the new administration has made abundantly clear, Finn’s themes of inclusivity, love, and self-acceptance aren’t going to be welcome in this building while they are in control,” Miller told the audience from the stage ahead of the cast’s performance of their song.

“So tonight our band is here to say our stage is your stage. We are your allies, we stand with the LGBTQ community, and we want you to sing with us. Please welcome the cast of Finn and composer Michael Kooman,” he said, concluding, “They belong here.”

Kennedy Center administrators said that Finn was not cancelled over it’s LGBTQ ideology, but that it was “a purely financial decision” to cancel the performance.

