Michael Moore Applauds Fan Art Contest Participant Who Turned Trump’s ‘Mouth and Face’ into ‘Literal Butthole’

Michael Moore thanked his fans for turning President Donald Trump’s “mouth and face” into a “literal butthole” in a bizarre portrait contest that the 70-year-old filmmaker claims is “truly impressive.”

In response to President Trump’s dislike of a portrait of himself hanging in the Colorado State Capitol, Moore took to his Substack last week to announce a Trump portrait contest, asking his fans to get out their painting supplies, including, “old toilet-paper rolls” and “a bag of stale Cheetos.”

“Trump needs a new portrait,” the Fahrenheit 9/11 filmmaker declared. “I’d like for each of you to take a few minutes today to create a true and unflinching portrait of Donald Trump — the greatest president deserves the greatest portrait!”

Moore was reacting to a recent Truth Social post by Trump, in which the president, wrote, “Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before.”

“The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older,” President Trump continued in his post.

“In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one, but many people from Colorado have called and written to complain. In fact, they are actually angry about it!” the 45th and 47th president added.

“I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down. Jared should be ashamed of himself!” President Trump concluded in his post.

On Friday, Moore published a follow-up Substack post, thanking his fans for their submissions to his puerile portrait contest, adding that he was “impressed” by how many people turned the president’s “mouth and face” into a “literal butthole.”

“The number of you who depicted his mouth and face being a literal butthole is truly impressive — and much more than I asked for or needed to see. Thank you,” the Sicko filmmaker wrote.

In addition to the juvenile buttocks-inspired images, other entries for Moore’s fatuous art contest included bizarre depictions of Trump with bloody hands behind bars, revealing the left-wing filmmaker’s fans continue to fantasize about lawfare being waged against the sitting U.S. president.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.