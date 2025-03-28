Bill Maher: ‘It’s an Honor to Be Invited to the White House’

HBO comedian Bill Maher is bucking the far left by accepting an invitation to visit Donald Trump in the White House.

Maher appeared on former CNN host Chris Cuomo’s podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project, and revealed the big invitation, one he said he simply could not turn down.

Cuomo noted that Kid Rock had worked behind the scenes to link Maher and President Trump and now an official invitation has been offered.

“It was presented as … maybe this is a beginning to heal America,” Maher said explaining the invitation.

“Now, I don’t have some sort of complex where I think I can heal America. I can’t. Okay, let’s get that clear — I’m not going to be healing America. But if two guys who’ve been at each other for so long — I mean, it’s kind of a Nixon-to-China thing,” Maher added.

“I’m impressed by it,” he added, “a lot!”

“I’m impressed the fuck out of it. I get to go to the White House. And yes, that is the structure of this dinner — it’s just, ‘Let’s talk. Let’s talk to each other face to face. Let’s stop shouting from 3,000 miles away,'” he exclaimed.

Cuomo replied, “I love that you’re going. I think it’s great. For exactly the reasons you said.”

WATCH:

Maher has certain never warmed to Donald Trump, and it is doubtful he ever will. However, Maher has been somewhat red pilled over the last decade to the point where he has become fed up with the far left’s nonsense.

For instance, in February, Maher pointed out that Trump and those who stand against transgenders invading women’s spaces are right to oppose it. While saying Trump is a “a terrible messenger,” he added, “But penises do not belong in women’s prisons. He’s not wrong about that. Penises do not belong in women’s shelters.”

In another case, he bucked the left-wing agenda by agreeing that birthright citizenship has been “bastardized” by leftists. Then he agreed that Democrats have helped destroy education.

But one of the biggest issues that sent Maher to criticize the left what the horrid Democrat response to the the Hamas terror attack on Israel on October 7 of 2023.

