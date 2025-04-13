Mickey Rourke Exits ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ for ‘Continued Use of Offensive Language’

Actor Mickey Rourke reportedly agreed to exit Celebrity Big Brother U.K. for his “continued use of offensive language,” per Variety.

A spokesperson for Celebrity Big Brother confirmed Rourke’s exit from the show over the weekend, which came several days after he told former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa he could turn her off being a lesbian.

“Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior,” a spokesperson for Celebrity Big Brother told Variety.

The exit reportedly stemmed from a disagreement between Rourke and his housemate, Chris, during a task. Though nothing physical happened, Rourke reportedly used “threatening and aggressive” language.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Rourke apologized for directing comments about YouTuber and former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa’s sexuality on ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother. The actor was later given a formal warning for using “offensive and unacceptable” language toward Siwa. Per the BBC:

The Oscar-nominated star entered the ITV reality show on Monday alongside the 21-year-old TV and social media personality, and 11 other celebrities. Siwa accused Rourke, 72, of being “homophobic” for saying he was “going to vote the lesbian out real quick” and making other comments about her sexuality. As a result, Big Brother told him: “Further language or behaviour of this nature could lead to you being removed from the Big Brother house.”

In his apology to Siwa, Rourke said that he did not say his comments “out of meanness” when he asked Siwa if she liked boys or girls.

“Girls. My partner is non-binary,” JoJo Siwa told Rourke.

“If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay any more,” he responded.

“I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship,” she shot back.

Rourke, referring to smoking, said “I need a fag” before gesturing to Siwa while saying, “I’m not talking to you.” When former Love Island star Chris Hughes told Rourke not to say “fag,” the actor said, “I know. I was talking about a cigarette.”

The colloquial term for cigarette in Britain has traditionally been the word “Fag.”

Rourke later apologized after being told by the showrunners that his language was offensive.

“I apologize. I don’t have dishonorable intentions – I’m just talking smack, you know. I wasn’t taking it all so serious. I didn’t mean in it any bad intentions and if I did, sorry,” he said.

