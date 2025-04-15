Fast-Food Chain Wendy’s Mocks Katy Perry After Blue Origin Space Flight: ‘Can We Send Her Back’

The popular fast-food chain Wendy’s mocked pop star Katy Perry after she returned to Earth following her eleven-minute, all-female Blue Origin space flight, asking, “Can we send her back?”

“Can we send her back,” the official X account for Wendy’s asked in the comment section of a post by Pop Crave announcing, “Katy Perry has returned from space.”

On Monday, the “Firework” singer joined Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez, CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, former NASA rocker scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen, and nonprofit leader Kerianne Flynn in what was “the first all-female flight crew since Valentina Tereshkova’s solo spaceflight in 1963,” Blue Origin said.

The all-female space crew landed back on Earth at Blue Origin’s West Texas base after a brief, eleven-minute flight.

“I kissed the ground and I liked it,” Wendy’s added in another X post — in reference to Perry’s 2008 song, “I Kissed A Girl” — sharing a photo of the singer kissing the ground after returning to Earth.

“She was only up there for like 10 mins, right?” one X user asked in the comment section of Wendy’s post.

The fast-food restaurant responded with a quip, writing, “Don’t short change her, it was 11 minutes.”

“Good one Wendy,” another X user wrote, to which the official account for the fast-food chain replied, “I’m a woman send me to space.”

“When we said women in stem this isn’t what we meant,” Wendy’s added in another X post, replying to an X user who wrote, “The taste of her cherry starship,” again, in reference to the pop star’s song.

“Why she acting like she just came back from exploring a different planet?” another X user asked, to which Wendy’s responded, “She realized there’s no biggie bags on the moon.” referring to the fast-food joint’s value meal deal known as a “Biggie Bag.”

Wendy’s went on to respond to a multitude of other X users who comments on its posts, leaving a slew of snarky replies and sarcastic quips.

While it remains unclear why the fast-food chain took aim at Perry, Wendy’s — which trended on X Tuesday morning — is known for occasionally posting in a Gen Z-esque manner on social media.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.