Jimmy Kimmel Blames Liberals’ ‘Completely Manufactured Outrage’ for Getting Trump Elected

Left-wing, late night ABC comedian Jimmy Kimmel is blaming the liberal cancel culture that squelched comedy for helping to get Donald Trump elected to a second term in the White House.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host insisted that intolerance of liberals is a “big part” of why Trump won his election against Kamala Harris last November.

“I think a lot of the outrage is completely manufactured, and it’s like, a lot of these people who are angry aren’t really angry,” the rabidly anti-Trump host exclaimed.

Kimmel went on to say, “I think these liberals who’ve done such a good job of viciously attacking comedians are a big part of the reason why Trump is the president right now.”

“There’s no black and white when it comes to comedy. There is no line. The line is different for every person. Dave Chappelle can say things that somebody else might not be able to. I don’t think anybody should be canceled. I really don’t,” he continued.

Kimmel went on to blast Trump as “vindictive” and that Republicans are “so scared” of him.

“I think even more so now than they were the first time around, because he’s so vindictive and there’s no length to which he will not go to punish you,” the 57-year-old TV host exclaimed.

“I just don’t understand how Americans can support what he’s doing and the stupid stuff that he gets hung up on, like transgender sports and the stuff that affects almost no one,” Kimmel said.

“There’s no decency. It’s just a bunch of animals, and it’s disgusting,” he complained of Trump and his supporters.

He also claimed that the U.S. flag is “not their flag; it is not a MAGA brand,” and insisted that he still flies it on the Fourth of July as a way to get back at the right.

Still, Kimmel had to admit that one of the reasons Trump appeals to people is because he exhibits a lot of “energy.”

“Say what you want about Trump, we played a clip in rehearsal of Biden’s State of the Union address and Trump’s State of the Union address. The energy in the room, it’s like the difference between golf and wrestling,” he explained.

“There’s just a huge amount of energy in the room [with Trump], and it’s undeniable,” he admitted.

