Model Emily Ratajkowski ‘Disgusted’ by All-Female Blue Origin Space Flight: ‘End Times S**t’

Model Emily Ratajkowski did not appreciate the girl power flowing from the all-female Blue Origin space flight over the weekend.
In a video posted to TikTok, Ratajkowski called the fligh some “end times shit.”
“This is beyond parody,” she said. “Saying that you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that is single handedly destroying the planet.”
The flight soared above the earth for just 11 minutes and featured talents like Katy Perry, Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez and others.
“Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space,” Ratajkowski continued. “For what? What was the marketing there?”
“I’m disgusted,” Ratajkowski concluded.
According to Men’s Joural, the video gained over 900,000 views on TikTok and also “racked up close to 2,000 comments (so far), most of which seem to agree with Ratajkowski’s take.”
“A rocket launch gives off 200 to 300 tons of carbon dioxide,” one commenter replied.
“That money could’ve gone to literally any other marginalized group,” read another comment. “Single mothers, foster children, mental health services, terminally ill, etc.” Someone else wrote that, “Nearly 14 million children in the U.S. experience food insecurity every year. Fourteen MILLION children don’t know where their next meal is coming from, but yeah blue origin looks cool.”
Actresses Olivia Wilde and Olivia Munn also criticized the launch.
