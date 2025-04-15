Model Emily Ratajkowski ‘Disgusted’ by All-Female Blue Origin Space Flight: ‘End Times S**t’

Model Emily Ratajkowski did not appreciate the girl power flowing from the all-female Blue Origin space flight over the weekend.

In a video posted to TikTok, Ratajkowski called the fligh some “end times shit.”

“This is beyond parody,” she said. “Saying that you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that is single handedly destroying the planet.”

The flight soared above the earth for just 11 minutes and featured talents like Katy Perry, Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez and others.