Model Emily Ratajkowski ‘Disgusted’ by All-Female Blue Origin Space Flight: ‘End Times S**t’

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Paul Bois

Model Emily Ratajkowski did not appreciate the girl power flowing from the all-female Blue Origin space flight over the weekend.

In a video posted to TikTok, Ratajkowski called the fligh some “end times shit.”

“This is beyond parody,” she said. “Saying that you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that is single handedly destroying the planet.”

The flight soared above the earth for just 11 minutes and featured talents like Katy Perry, Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez and others.

“Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space,” Ratajkowski continued. “For what? What was the marketing there?”

“I’m disgusted,” Ratajkowski concluded.

According to Men’s Joural, the video gained over 900,000 views on TikTok and also “racked up close to 2,000 comments (so far), most of which seem to agree with Ratajkowski’s take.”

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.