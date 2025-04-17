‘White Lotus’ Star Aimee Lee Wood Freaks After UK Supreme Court Rules ‘Trans Women’ Aren’t Women : ‘This Country Is a Hellhole’

English actress Aimee Lee Wood has attacked what she calls the “indefensible” U.K. Supreme Court’s ruling Monday that, for the purposes of judging matters of equality, terms like “woman” and “sex” refer to biological sex, not gender.

The legal definition of a woman under the country’s 2010 Equality Act is based on biological sex and therefore excludes transgender women, the decision confirmed, as Breitbart News reported.

Aimee Lee Wood is having none of that.

She rejects the concept of sex as binary and joins calls for, “people who are cisgender, including queer people, to be meaningfully stepping the hell up” to step up and fight.

The actress who recently starred in White Lotus took to social media to share her sorrow.

“Pure rage,” she began atop an Instagram post re-shared from activist and Outrage author Ellen Jones. “This country is a hellhole.”

The shared Jones post went on.

“This morning, the U.K. Supreme Court unanimously decided that the definition of sex under the Equality Act 2010 refers solely to biological sex, and does not include people with a Gender Recognition Certificate.

“The fact trans people were excluded from the evidence and findings and not a single trans person [was] consulted is amoral and indefensible.”

“Imagine if that was a different group of people — there would be uproar,” she continued. “This ruling sets an alarmingly dangerous precedent. It puts the U.K. back at least 20 years in terms of protections. Trans people will die as a result of this judgement. But that’s the point: trans people’s lives are considered completely disposable.”

The fury did not stop there.

“I am going to need people who are cisgender, including queer people, to be meaningfully stepping the hell up – I mean, it’s what trans people have been asking for FOR DECADES – but y’all think it’s just a nice to have and something that doesn’t affect you,” she further wrote. “I cannot emphasise how horrific today’s ruling is not just for trans people but for women.”

“I’ll be sharing more thoughts & resources shortly but this is probably the worst day in my memory for LGBTQ+ people, for equality.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen Jones | Author of Outrage (@ellen__jones)

As Breitbart News reported, the court ruled: “The definition of sex in the Equality Act 2010 makes clear that the concept of sex is binary, a person is either a woman or a man.”

Judge Lord Patrick Hodge said in the ruling the body of five judges had unanimously agreed that a man with a Gender Recognition Certificate, a UK legal paper that recognises that person’s assumed gender when it is other than their biological sex, could not be counted as a woman when it came to equality legislation.