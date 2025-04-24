Actress Sophie Nyweide Cause of Death Revealed

Police in Vermont are now investigating the death of 24-year-old actress Sophie Nyweide as possible foul play, according to reports.

The young woman, who first started acting at the age of six, was found dead on a riverbank in Bennington, Vermont, and police there are now investigating all possibilities concerning her death including foul play, TMZ reported.

Nyweide’s body was reportedly found near a makeshift shelter made of sticks and was with a man at the time of her death. Police say the man reported her death and they don’t currently consider him a suspect or a person of interest in the woman’s death.

Investigators also say there were other people near her when she died, and these people are the subject of their investigation.

Nyweide’s mother recently admitted that her daughter had gotten into illegal drugs in recent years. Nyweide’s last acting role was in 2015.

Making her death even more tragic, it appears she was pregnant at the time.

Other reports say she was pregnant at the time of her death. TMZ obtained the actress’s death certificate and found it noted her pregnancy.

Officials are reportedly working on the temporary assumption that she died of an accidental overdose, pending the results of a toxicology report and their further investigation.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.