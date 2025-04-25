‘Harry Potter’ Star Calls J.K. Rowling a ‘Bigot’ Over Trans Views After UK Supreme Court Ruling

Harry Potter star Sean Biggerstaff called J.K. Rowling a “bigot” over her views on transgenderism following the UK Supreme Court ruling stating that terms like “woman” and “sex” refer to biological sex, not “gender” identity.

Biggerstaff, who cashed in on appearing in Harry Potter films derived from Rowling’s work, called the author an “obsessed billionaire” and “bigoted” in a series of social media posts, according to multiple reports.

The insults spewed from the Scottish actor, who played Oliver Wood in three Harry Potter films, came after Rowling celebrated a recent UK Supreme Court ruling stating biological truths.

Last week, Rowling took to X, where she posted a photo of herself smoking a cigar, writing, “I love it when a plan comes together,” alongside the hashtags “Supreme Court” and “Women’s Rights.”

After some social media users mistook Rowling’s cigar for a blunt, the author issued a follow-up X post clarifying, “It’s a cigar.”

“Even if it decided to identify as a blunt for the purposes of this celebration, it would remain objectively, provably and demonstratively a cigar,” Rowling quipped, to which Biggerstaff replied, “Bigotry rots the wit.”

Biggerstaff also reacted to another X post from Rowling in which she shared photo of Susan Smith and Marion Calder — directors of the feminist organization For Women Scotland — celebrating the court decision, writing, “In case it wasn’t clear: don’t fuck with Scottish women.”

“The majority of Scottish women, who don’t agree with these dickheads, aren’t being bankrolled by an obsessed billionaire,” the Cashback actor argued, referring to Rowling, who has reportedly helped fund the feminist organization.

Biggerstaff also reposted an X post comparing Rowling to Andrew Tate, which read, “lol, huffing on a cigar now? Is she Andrew Tate?”

In response to another X user who declared Rowling has been “hounded, smeared, and cast out for daring to defend women’s rights,” Biggerstaff dismissed the notion, writing, “Christ, if that’s what being cast out looks like I’ll take some,” likely referring to the “Harry Potter” author’s estimated $1 billion net worth.

Ironically, however, Biggerstaff is still involved with the Harry Potter universe and continues to engage with fans of the franchise through conventions, with his most recent appearance being a few months ago, in February, Daily Mail noted.

The actor has also made a fortune for himself, cashing in on the fame Rowling’s work brought him.

While Biggerstaff’s Harry Potter salary is not immediately publicly available, his co-stars Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint — who also attack Rowling over her support for women’s rights — have earned millions off the popular franchise.

Radcliffe, for example, is estimated to have raked in a total of $109 million from starring in Harry Potter films, according to Cosmopolitan., which noted that this figure “doesn’t even include ongoing royalties and [Harry Potter] merchandise.”

Watson, meanwhile, has reportedly netted $70 million from this franchise, while Grint has earned an estimated $35 million from appearing in Harry Potter films.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.