Justine Bateman: Trump’s Election a ‘Tipping Point for the Woke Mob Mentality’

Former actress and filmmaker Justine Bateman, of Family Ties and Violet fame, said the election of President Trump may be the tipping point for the “woke mob mentality” that terrorize American culture.

Speaking with The Irish Times about the state of Hollywood and the downfall of cinema, Bateman discussed a book she had written about beauty standards and how it struck a chord with people who had been chasing plastic surgery.

“People are saying perhaps that book was a tipping point – just like this election was a tipping point for the woke mob mentality momentum. Perhaps my book changed that ‘your face is broken’ momentum,'” she said.

Bateman said woke culture destroyed what once was the “you do you” attitude that governed Los Angeles.

“Los Angeles was different too. Up until eight years ago, it had that: ‘hey man, you do you’ attitude. It can be annoying but that was LA. And then we had the invasion of the hall monitors and the party-poopers and the finger pointing and people telling you what to do,” she said.

“That really jacked out the spirit of this place, At the same time, you had virtually all of the film business being conducted online. Zoom links,” she added. “Aren’t there offices in Burbank? It is like a 20-minute drive. Okay, let us look into the availability. The parties that used to take place weren’t just for fun. You could talk about films and you were in this pot of truly gifted artists. And studio executives. And producers. And marketing gurus. Now, that has completely shrunken down to some private clubs.”