‘White Lotus’ Star Jennifer Coolidge: ‘My Life Would Be Nothing’ Without the LGBTQ+ Community

HBO’s White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge says she was “lost” until she “joined” the LGBTQ+ community. The actress added that her “life would be nothing” if she were to have never made friends with people “from the gay community.”

Coolidge spoke with a PRIDE reporter over the weekend on the red carpet at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta grand opening, where she was told that people in the LGBTQ+ community “seriously love you,” to which the actress replied that the feeling is “very, very mutual.”

“I feel like I’ve joined the LGBTQ+ community,” the actress, who plays Tanya McQuoid on HBO’s murder series The White Lotus, added.

Coolidge then proceeded to issue a series of nonsensical remarks:

Before, I think, you know, when I was young, I think I didn’t — we didn’t all know that we were going to, you know, sort of, we were all attracted to each other for the same thing. I didn’t quite feel like I, you know, I didn’t feel like I was sort of, you know, I was kind of lost, you know, as a young kid and stuff. And so I felt like I found my group. We all found out later, you know?

“Most of my buddies are gay men — gay women, too,” the American Pie star continued. “But, you know, we just all felt like we were the same tribe, and I could go on forever about how much it improved my life.”

“And if it hadn’t happened, if I hadn’t met all the, you know, everyone from the gay community that I know, I think my life would be nothing. Nothing. And I’m talking: nothing with out it,” Coolidge added.

Before parting ways from the PRIDE reporter, the Watcher actress said, “Thank you for being so cute and giving me a nice interview.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.