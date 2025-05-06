‘Drag Race Italia’ Host Melts Down Over Israel’s War Against Terrorists: ‘Self Defense My Ass!’

The host of Drag Race Italia Mariano Gallo — also known as Priscilla — had a meltdown over Israel’s war against Hama terrorists. “Self defense my ass!” the drag queen exclaimed while addressing a crowd.

“Hospitals bombed, journalists killed for telling the truth, schools destroyed, people in tent camps bombed at night, burned alive, children murdered — what else needs to happen?” Gallo demanded in a video in which he was dressed in women’s attire and wearing a blonde wig.

“Excuse me,” the drag queen added, before bringing his hands to his eyes and taking a few beats to pause, as if to suggest he needed a moment to cry.

During this time, people in the audience applauded while a man seated next to Gallo appeared to console him and offer the drag queen a tissue.

“I just can’t understand people’s silence and indifference,” Gallo eventually continued. “Is it possible that humanity has really sunk this low? We have truly lost all sense of humanity.”

The Drag Race Italia host went on to claim, “We are talking about nearly 50,000 children. The statistics show we are looking at three generations destroyed.”

“And then with this, there are some who still say, ‘No, it’s not a genocide, it’s not that bad. Poor things, but it’s self defense.’ Self defense my ass!” Gallo exclaimed.

“Bombing a camp at night while people are sleeping is not self defense, neither is blocking aid for two months or drone striking a humanitarian ship in international waters off Malta,” he continued.

“What more must happen for us to take a stand to say we don’t accept this?” Gallo asked. “What else needs to happen?”

Notably, Israel heavily prioritizes protecting civilians — more than other countries’ militaries engaged in a war — while the terror group Hamas continuously puts civilians in harm’s way by placing their weaponry and operations in civilian areas such as schools and hospitals.

This move by Hamas is meant to generate a few outcomes: Firstly, to get Israel to refrain from striking the area, thus, allowing their operations to continue. Secondly, to create civilian casualties on the chance Israel eventually needs to strike the terrorists, so that Hamas can use the event for propaganda purposes.

Hamas then uses the propaganda as a way to spark global outrage against Israel, getting more uninformed people around the world to fall into the hands of the terrorists by parroting the type of anti-Israel talking points Gallo was recently caught disseminating before a crowd.

