Robert De Niro Sneers at Trump as ‘America’s Philistine President’

Robert De Niro used his appearance before the fawning, gilded elites at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday to sneer at President Donald Trump as “America’s philistine president.”

De Niro spoke after being presented with an honorary Palme d’Or award from fellow U.S. actor Leonardo DiCaprio at the annual gathering.

He spoke out against Trump, the same president who wants to protect Hollywood by enacting 100 percent tariffs on foreign-made efforts after noting the film industry in the U.S. is “dying.” AP reports De Niro declaimed:

Art is the truth. Art embraces diversity. And that’s why art is a threat to the autocrats and the fascists of the world. America’s philistine president has had himself appointed head of one of America’s premier cultural institutions. He has cut funding and support to the arts, humanities and education. And now he announced a 100% tariff on films made outside the United States. You can’t put a price on connectivity.

DiCaprio praised De Niro as “the archetype” thespian while also saluting the 81-year-old for “fighting for our democracy” when he lashed out.

When the crowd rose to its feet for a lengthy ovation for De Niro, DiCaprio handed him the Palme. “Thanks, kiddo,” said De Niro, according to AP.

Cannes began just hours after Gerard Depardieu, one of France’s most famous actors, was found guilty of having sexually assaulted two women on a 2021 film set.

In one of France’s most prominent #MeToo cases, Depardieu was given an 18-month suspended prison sentence, as Breitbart News reported.

The actor is appealing the judgement and maintains his innocence.