‘Daily Show’ Host Leslie Jones Has Vulgar Trump, Musk Meltdown: ‘I Wouldn’t F**k You With My Enemy’s Pu**y’

Comedian Leslie Jones guest hosted Comedy Central’s The Daily Show on Wednesday where she ranted against White House adviser Elon Musk and the Trump administration at large.

Jones fired off specifically on Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vice President JD Vance, and Senior Advisor Elon Musk, calling them corrupt and “fucking loser incels.”

“It’s not that they’re corrupt. Although, they are. It’s not that they’re evil. Although, they are. It’s not that they are women-hating, racist, unqualified dickheads who couldn’t run a Dunkin’ Donuts without burning it down,” the Ghostbusters star said. “No, my problem is these people are goofy ass motherfuckers!”

“I thought Reagan was bad, but at least he knew how to talk,” Jones continued. “I can not believe America is going to be ended by these fucking loser incels!”

After sharing a video clip of Elon Musk wearing two hats to a cabinet meeting, Jones wondered aloud, “How is this guy firing people? If this guy gave me a pink slip, I’d give his ass a black eye.”

She later said of Musk, “How do you have so many kids? I wouldn’t fuck you with my enemy’s pussy. And I hate that bitch. I’d rather fuck a turkey baster. Hell, I’d rather fuck the Turkey.”

Regarding Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Jones called him a literal “piece of shit.”

“Don’t let them muscles fool you. He’s a piece of shit. No, literally, a piece of shit! This man swims in sewage like a fucking Ninja Turtle,” she said. “I can’t believe this man is from the Kennedys. I thought the Kennedys had swag! Why we got the Temu Kennedy?”

Jones then joked that Vice President JD Vance “killed” Pope Francis due to him meeting the Holy Father just before he died.

“His goofy ass killed the Pope!” Jones joked. “Now we’ve got an American Pope, and I’m going to tell you something: You better stay the fuck away from him, you angel of goofy-ass death!”

“This can not be what you mean by ‘Making America Great Again.’ This is a fucking circus,” Jones concluded. “Other countries are laughing at us right now. We’ve got to get rid of MAGA because they’re not Making America Great Again — they’re Making America Goofy Asses.”

