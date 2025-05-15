Diddy Accused of Raping Woman Who Compared His Penis to a Tootsie Roll

The lawsuits continue to pile up against disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has now been accused of raping a woman who compared his penis to a Tootsie Roll in a recently filed complaint.

Combs is accused of whipping out his “Tootsie Roll”-sized penis and using it to rape a woman in his Manhattan apartment in 2001, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The alleged victim, however, said she was actually relieved when she saw the music mogul’s genitalia, because she knew the sexual assault would not hurt due to Combs lacking length and girth, the lawsuit states.

The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe in the complaint, said she met Combs in May 2001 and spent time with him on three separate occasions without incident, once at his Manhattan recording studio, then again at a night club, and for a third time at a restaurant.

But during their fourth encounter in July that same year, the Bad Boy Records founder took Doe back to his apartment after a night out at a club, then led her to his bedroom, where he locked the door and pushed her down onto the bed, the woman claims in the lawsuit.

After shoving her onto the bed, Combs allegedly wrapped his hand around Doe’s throat and said, “I’m going to suck the life out of you,” the complaint adds.

The “Bad Boy for Life” singer then released his grip, before holding the alleged victim’s arm down and using his other hand to unbuckle his belt and pants, the lawsuit claims.

But then Combs pulled out “his erect bare-skinned penis which appeared to be the length and girth of a large Tootsie Roll,” Doe says in the complaint.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff goes on to recall feeling “relieved” upon seeing the size of the music mogul’s penis, asserting that she knew the rape wouldn’t hurt as much, given that he would be using “an itty-bitty Diddy” to carry out the sexual assault.

Doe says she informed Combs that she didn’t want to have sex with him, claiming she screamed for him to get off of her. But the music mogul overpowered her and thrusted his Tootsie Roll-esque penis into his alleged victim until he was close to ejaculation, the lawsuit states.

Once he got close to climaxing, Combs pulled out and ejaculated on her body, before backing away as she slid off the bed and went into a bathroom to clean the “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” singer’s semen off of her, Doe alleges in the suit.

Upon exiting from the bathroom, the alleged victim saw Combs naked on the bed and ran for the door to unlock it, the complaint adds.

Doe claims she opened the door to find a bodyguard standing outside the bedroom, at which point she asked him to point her in the direction of the exit. The security guard then gestured downstairs, according to the lawsuit.

From there, one of the music mogul’s staffers drove Doe and her friend home, the court documents add.

The woman claims that after the alleged rape, she was contacted by Combs, who invited her to one of his now-infamous White Parties. But Doe maintains that she did not respond to the music mogul’s calls.

In the years since the alleged sexual assault, Doe says she has found it difficult to be alone with men, and has become a shell of herself, withdrawing from the world around her.

Doe, who is suing Combs for damages, also claims in her suit that she needed to see a psychotherapist in order to confront the trauma she suffered from the alleged rape and eventually move on.

The woman added that she has suffered physical abuse, emotional abuse, trauma, injury, and psychological damage as a result of the music mogul’s alleged assault, TMZ noted.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.