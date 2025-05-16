Justin Bieber ‘Not Among’ Diddy’s Victims, Rep Says

Pop star Justin Bieber says he is “not among” the victims of disgraced music mogul and accused sex abuser Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Bieber finally broke his silence regarding Diddy amid the sex abuse lawsuits that continue to pile up against Combs, which have also sparked public speculation about whether the “Sorry” singer — whom the music mogul helped break into the entertainment industry when he was just 15-years-old — could be one of his victims.

“Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve,” a representative for Bieber told TMZ on Thursday.

Other sources — some who are currently at the center of Bieber’s life, as well as others who have been — also told the outlet that Combs never sexually assaulted or abused the “Never Say Never” singer in any way.

With the disgraced music mogul’s trial currently underway in Manhattan federal court, social media users recirculated several old videos of Combs and Bieber, who was just a teen at the time.

from a video from 2009, Combs and Bieber were seen standing near a car, when the Bad Boy Records founder said, “Where we’re hanging out and what we’re doing, we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream. I have been given custody of him.”

“For the next 48 hours, he’s with me, and we’re gonna go full, buck full crazy,” Combs added.

Combs raised eyebrows again in 2011, when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Bieber, saying the teen “knows better than to be talking about things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television.”

Sources told TMZ that these types of public appearances were merely “performative,” and insisted Bieber never had an improper relationship with Combs, adding that the “Ghost” singer was actually friends with the music mogul’s sons.

As Breitbart News reported, Combs has been in jail since September 16 after being arrested following a federal indictment accusing him of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

Apart from the federal indictment, the Buzbee Law Firm and the AVA Law Group announced in October that they would be filing at least 120 separate lawsuits on behalf of additional alleged victims accusing Combs, his associates, and other entities of additional crimes.

In the months that followed, lawsuits filed against Combs have continued to mount.

In federal court, prosecutors with the Southern District of New York accused Combs of sex trafficking as part of his unquenchable desire to engage in what are now known to the public as “Freak Offs.”

Freak Offs “occurred regularly, sometimes lasted multiple days, and often involved multiple commercial sex workers,” the indictment alleges, adding that Combs would distribute “a variety of controlled substances to victims” during Freak Offs, “in part to keep the victims obedient and compliant.”

The federal indictment also added that Combs and his alleged victims “typically received IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use” after Freak Offs.

In court on Thursday, defense attorneys claimed that “Freak Offs” — which apparently often included Combs’ then-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura — were only part of the couple’s “swingers lifestyle.”

For her part, Ventura has accused Combs of rape, sex trafficking, and abuse in a 2023 lawsuit that has since been settled.

