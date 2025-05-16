Nolte: Biden-Enabler Jake Tapper Hires PR Expert that Represented Anthony Weiner

Dishonorable Jake Tapper and his co-conspirator Alex Thompson have hired the same public relations crisis expert who once represented disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner.

After some five years of helping Joe Biden and the Biden White House bully and/or dismiss anyone who dared question Biden’s glaringly obvious physical and mental decline, Tapper, a basement-rated CNN anchor, decided to co-author a book with Thompson, blowing the lid off the cover-up.

What we have here is a typical case of the sociopathic arsonist calling the fire department to get credit for reporting the fire … he started.

Honestly, this is one of the scummiest and most dishonest things I’ve ever seen in the corporate media, and watching much of the rest of the regime media treat arsonist Tapper like a brave firefighter is almost as scummy and dishonest.

You can’t even get angry at Tapper over this. He is so obviously and shamelessly destroying whatever was left of his reputation, all you can do is stand back in awe as Digger Jake digs deeper and deeper. And then just when you think he’s hit bottom, Digger Jake finds a whole new bottom…

“Jake Tapper and co-author Alex Thompson have hired a crisis PR expert as they drop revelations of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline from their new book,” reports the far-left Daily Beast. “The CNN anchor and Axios … have signed up crisis communications expert Risa Heller and her firm Heller Co. to help navigate the rollout, according to an article on Breaker Media[.]”

Now we get to the best part:

“Heller has represented … former CNN chief Jeff Zucker, convicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, and former Rep. Anthony Weiner[.]”

Birds of a feather.

Yes, Tapper has finally revealed his true self and openly joined a network exec forced to resign for schtupping a subordinate, a sociopath who risked countless lives doing Steve Jobs cosplay, and a child predator.

The proof that Jake Tapper eagerly, willingly, and knowingly aided and abetted in the cover-up to protect Joe Biden, and did so in the partisan belief that President Memory Care was the only person who could stop Donald Trump from returning to the White House, can be found right here:

Better still? The proof against Tapper is so indisputable that not even his own publisher can spin Tapper out of this mess. Tapper is backed by one of the most powerful publishers around, one with unlimited resources, and this publisher’s attempt to Leni Riefenstahl Tapper out of this mess was so lame, Mark Halperin capsized the entire effort in 374 seconds. You’ve got to watch this:

Joe Biden’s cognitive collapse was out there for everyone to see. We all saw it. We all saw him pratfall, lose his train of thought, and wander around lost in a daze… WE. ALL. SAW. IT. And Jake Tapper does not only claim he didn’t see it, he claims that — despite loads of video proof — that he did not actively participate in gaslighting the public into ignoring their own eyes and ears. He’s even shamelessly claiming — again, despite loads of video proof – he was one of the few brave reporters telling the truth about Biden’s mental decline.

And now Tapper’s circle is complete…

Jeff Zucker > Elizabeth Holmes > Anthony Weiner > Jake Tapper…

There is no redemption without confession.

There is no forgiveness without admission.

There is only disgrace.

