Cannes: Dozens of Celebs Including Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Sign Letter Falsely Claiming Israel Is ‘Targeting Civilians’

Joaquin Phoenix, Guillermo del Toro, Jim Jarmusch, and dozens more Hollywood celebrities and film industry insiders have lent their names to a letter attacking the industry for its “silence” over the Israeli government’s efforts to root out terror organization Hamas in Gaza.

The letter, first published in French and released on the opening day of the Cannes Film Festival, accuses the film industry of refusing to come to the support of Palestinians — and demands that members of the industry “rise up” against Israel in the wake of the horrendous 2023 terror attack on civilians that left more than 1,000 people dead at the hands of Hamas terrorists.

Others who have signed onto the letter include Rooney Mara, Michael Moore, Riz Ahmed, Juliette Binoche, and some two dozen more members of the international film community, The Wrap reported.

The letter accuses the Israeli Army of “targeting civilians” and “deliberately killing more than 200 journalists,” not to mention “brutally killing writers, film-makers and artists.”

The letter specifically mentions Palestinian filmmaker Hamdan Ballal, who won an Oscar for his film No Other Land, and who was detained but later released by Israeli authorities. It also mentions Palestinian freelance photojournalist Fatma Hassona, who died along with her family in an Israeli air strike.

“The Oscar Academy’s lack of support for Hamdan Ballal sparked outrage among its own members and it had to publicly apologize for its inaction,” the letter says, adding, “We are ashamed of such passivity.”

“Why is it that cinema, a breeding ground for socially committed works, seems to be so indifferent to the horror of reality and the oppression suffered by our sisters and brothers?” the letter continues.

The letter then falsely accuses Israel of “genocide.”

“As artists and cultural players, we cannot remain silent while genocide is taking place in Gaza and this unspeakable news is hitting our communities hard.” the screed adds.

“The far right, fascism, colonialism, anti-trans and anti-LGBTQIA+, sexist, racist, islamophobic and antisemitic movements are waging their battle on the battlefield of ideas, attacking publishing, cinema and universities, and that’s why we have a duty to fight,” the letter exclaims.

The letter ends calling for action:

Let’s refuse to let our art be an accomplice to the worst. Let us rise up. Let us name reality. Let us collectively dare to look at it with the precision of our sensitive hearts, so that it can no longer be silenced and covered up. Let us reject the propaganda that constantly colonizes our imaginations and makes us lose our sense of humanity. For Fatma, for all those who die in indifference. Cinema has a duty to carry their messages, to reflect our societies. Let’s act before it’s too late.

