Report: Katy Perry’s Las Vegas Residency Was a ‘Complete Failure’

Pop star Katy Perry is reportedly no longer welcome for a residency in Las Vegas after her previous one apparently bombed.

Perry’s deal with Resorts World, which lasted three years, ended in 2024 and a source told NewsNation she has one show planned for Las Vegas but that is all, the outlet reported on Friday.

”There was a bidding war between Resorts World and Caesars … and Caesars technically lost out — but in the end, Caesars won. The residency was a disaster for Resorts World, a complete failure,” the source explained, adding that “Katy was getting paid between $750,000 and $900,000 a show because of the bidding war and the entire run she underperformed and Resorts World lost money.”

What appeared to be video footage of her show in Vegas in 2021 featured dancers, giant rubber duckies, a giant toilet, and a giant talking surgical mask.

Perry has felt the brunt of criticism after her Blue Origin space journey and a world tour that the Daily Mail on Saturday called “disastrous.”

Following the flight, Perry began the Lifetimes tour to support the release of another album in September that critics widely panned.

“The tour has suffered from a series of setbacks — including a delayed start in Minnesota that forced fans to stand around for hours — that have led to low ticket sales and canceled dates,” the Mail article said.

According to Breitbart News, Perry kissed the ground after Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin capsule touched down.

“It was the latest wave in space tourism, where more of the rich and famous than ever before — or lucky and well-connected — can enter the zero-gravity realm traditionally dominated by professional astronauts,” the outlet said.

After her return to Earth, fast-food chain Wendy’s mocked Perry and asked, “Can we send her back.”

Wendy’s said in another post, “I kissed the ground and I liked it” referencing her song “I Kissed A Girl.”