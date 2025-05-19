‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic’s Husband Deported to Mexico

Netflix’s Tiger King star Joe Exotic’s new husband — and fellow prison inmate — was reportedly deported to Mexico.

Jorge Marquez Flores — who has been incarcerated for immigration-related offenses, including transporting illegal migrants into the U.S. — was released from prison and immediately deported to Mexico on Friday, according to a report by TMZ.

The 33-year-old Mexican national’s deportation comes one month after marrying 62-year-old Tiger King star Joseph Maldonado-Passage — better known as Joe Exotic — in prison.

Exotic is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence for violating wildlife laws and trying to hire a hitman to kill animal activist Carole Baskin, with whom he had a feud that was notably featured in Netflix’s 2020 documentary, Tiger King.

On Friday, Exotic took to X to reveal that Flores had been “taken him to an ICE detention Center for his hearing to either stay in America or go back to Mexico.”

Hours later, Flores was deported back to Mexico, according to multiple reports.

Exotic is now calling on President Donald Trump and members of his administration to watch Season 2 of Tiger King, which he believes will be sufficient evidence to get him released from prison.

“Mr. President, it’s really past time to have one of your people watch Tiger King Season 2, where they all admitted to perjury and a plot to kill me on world television and let me out,” the former zoo owner wrote in a Saturday X post.

Exotic has also implied that if freed from prison, he will move to Mexico to be with his husband.

The Tiger King star went on to say that he has “suffered enough” after “losing my life’s work, my parents, and now this,” adding, “It’s time for me to go home.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.