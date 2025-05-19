Trump Calls for ‘Major Investigation’ into Whether Kamala Harris Paid for Endorsements from Beyoncé, Springsteen, Oprah

Did Kamala Harris pay members of the entertainment elites for endorsements during her dismal 2024 election campaign? Her vanquisher President Donald Trump would like to find out.

Trump made his call Monday with a post on his social media outlet Truth Social.

He pointed to Harris and those who supported her, wondering if election laws were broken through payments made for performances by the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey et al:

As Breitbart News reported, Rockstar Springsteen endorsed Harris for president by referring to Trump as the “most dangerous candidate” in his life.

“Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime. His disdain for the sanctity of our Constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again. He doesn’t understand the meaning of this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American,” he said.

Springsteen, whose net worth is an estimated $1.2 billion, recorded his Harris endorsement wearing a flannel short and sitting in a diner.

He joined Hollywood celebrity A-listers from Samuel L. Jackson to Spike Lee and Tyler Perry to headline a rally in support of Harris in Atlanta, Georgia.

Pop star Beyoncé backed Harris’ White House bid during a Texas rally largely focused on abortion.

“I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” Beyoncé said during the Houston rally. “A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided.”

“Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations,” the Grammy-winning crooner continued. “We must vote, and we need you.”