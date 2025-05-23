Sex Pistols’ John Lydon Urges Trump to Take a ‘Wrecking Ball’ to ‘Broken Government’

Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon is a Donald Trump fan, even though he doesn’t necessarily like the man. But he appreciates that Trump is taking a “wrecking ball” to the “broken government.”

Lydon often voices his support for Trump, but in a interview with The Telegraph, he also says that one does not have to like Trump as a person to support what the president is doing in the White House.

The punker told the paper that he “instinctively” hates all politicians. But he still has a soft spot for Trump, whom he calls the “the Orange Bad Man” and a “wrecking ball.”

“Frankly, the business of government is broken, and it needs smashing up and being reconstituted,” Lydon said of the U.S. government and Trump’s efforts to fix it all.

“And as ugly and horrible and vile as that man is, he’s also incredibly funny, and there’s an irony in his humor that is lacking in the reporting here [in the UK],” he told the British periodical.

“You have to live in America to understand how this man touches the hearts of working-class people. He talks our lingo, and we like it,” he explained.

Lydon also called bollocks on the far-left’s absurd claims that Donald Trump is somehow a “fascist.”

The rocker said that “there’s nothing about the Orange Bad Man that is about goose stepping. You don’t have to like the c–t. In fact, it helps if you don’t have any view on him at all. Solve the problem, and then f–k off!”

He added that he has no fears at all that Trump intends to stay in office past his second four-year term.

Among other topics in the far reaching interview, Lydon also took time to ridicule the supposed Irish rap group named Kneecap that found itself in trouble for supporting Hamas with a sign reading “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine” at their concert at Coachella this year.

“It sounds like they’re copying what they think is the Sex Pistols manifesto of ‘be outrageous’, and it’s all bollocks! The sadness to me is that one of them has advocated killing all Conservatives,” Lydon said of the boys in Kneecap. “That’s where they’re my enemy, right there, to advocate the death of another human being, that’s not acceptable.”

