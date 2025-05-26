Disney’s Late-Night Comedian Jimmy Kimmel Pushes Democrat Talking Points as GOP Moves to Defund Planned Parenthood

Disney-owned ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel blasted President Donald Trump and the Congressional Republican-backed “Big Beautiful Budget Bill” for defunding abortion mill operator Planned Parenthood and claimed it offers “life-saving care.”

The far-left TV host took to his BlueSky account on Sunday to plead for people to support the abortionists and urged his fans to call their Senators to oppose the budget cuts.

“Donald Trump’s BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL wants to defund Planned Parenthood and leave more than a million patients without access to care. Call your Senators to let them know you support the life-saving work they do. #IFightForPP,” he wrote.

Donald Trump’s BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL wants to defund Planned Parenthood and leave more than a million patients without access to care. Call your Senators to let them know you support the life-saving work they do. #IFightForPP @ppfa.org [image or embed] — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel.com) May 25, 2025 at 11:12 AM

Of course, Planned Parenthood is far more likely to offer services that end life rather than those that are “life-saving.”

This isn’t the first time Kimmel has parroted Democratic Party talking point and gone to bat for abortion. Early this month he took to his Instagram account to support “women’s rights and healthcare,” by joining 1980s pop star Cyndi Lauper with her “Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights” campaign which pushed abortion as a “fundamental right” and mislabeled it as “healthcare.”

Kimmel has a long track record of pushing abortion. Back in 2022, Kimmel used his TV show monologue to blast the U.S. Senate for voting to nullify abortion rights, and later, he and other TV late-night hosts slammed the U.S. Supreme Court for overturning Roe v Wade and its nationalized abortion protections.

