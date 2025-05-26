HuffPost Smears ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson as ‘Homophobic’ Day After His Passing

HuffPost wasted no time in attacking Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson after his death, smearing the 79-year-old as a spreader of “homophobic hate” just one day after the reality TV personality’s family announced he had passed.

“Phil Robertson, ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Who Spread Homophobic Hate, Dead At 79,” read the HuffPost’s Monday morning headline, which sat above a lede that accused Robertson of having “stirred controversy with his anti-gay rhetoric.”

The article goes on to cite the Duck Dynasty star describing “homosexual behavior” as a sin. It also mentions Robertson publicly backing President Donald Trump in the 2020 and 2024 elections, as well as the reality TV personality’s support for Sen. Ted Crus (R-TX).

HuffPost goes on to recall Robertson speaking at a Cruz campaign event, where he lamented the left’s efforts at “Re-defining marriage and telling us that marriage is not between a man and a woman,” suggesting that sharing these conventional sentiments is somehow an act of spreading hate.

As Breitbart News reported, Robertson passed away on Sunday, more than a month after his son Jase said his father was “not good” in his battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” the Duck Dynasty star’s daughter-in-law Korie Robertson said in a Facebook post.

In addition to being the beloved gray beard-covered face of Duck Dynasty when the A&E reality show premiered in 2012, Robertson was a conservative firebrand, and a staunch supporter of President Trump.

He also had multiple appearances (here, here, here, here, here, and here) on Breitbart News Daily radio on SiriusXM Patriot 125, and was honored with the Second Annual Andrew Breitbart Defender of the First Amendment Award at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2015.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.