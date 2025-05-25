‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Dead at 79

Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson has passed, more than a month after his son Jase said his father was “not good” in his battle with Alzheimer’s disease. “We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” Phil’s daughter-in-law Korie Robertson said in a Facebook post on Sunday. Phil Robertson was 79.

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, by his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus,” she continued.

“We know so many of you love him and have been impacted by his life. We’re having a private service for now, but we’ll share details soon about a public celebration of his life.”

Phil Robertson was the gray beard-covered face of Duck Dynasty when the A&E reality show premiered in 2012 until the end of its run on that network in 2017. The show was a massive, must-watch hit out of the gate. It was the most-watched nonfiction cable series in history in 2013.

America fell head over hills for Louisiana’s Robertson clan — Phil and his wife Kay, Willie and his wife Korie, Si, Jase, Jep, and Sadie. — and Phil’s Duck Commander duck call company.

A&E announced a return of the reality show, starring Korie and Willie, called Duck Dynasty: The Revival. It is set to debut in June.