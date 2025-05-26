‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star, Ts Madison Honored by Washington, DC, with ‘Ts Madison Day’ Proclamation

Trans activist Ts Madison has been saluted with a Washington, DC, day of honor simply titled “Ts Madison Day.” It was quickly applauded by the recipient as an antidote to “this egregious Trump regime.”

The performer is best known as RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and has been acknowledged after Mayor Muriel Bowser made the Proclamation last week on behalf of the U.S. capital, declaring 23 May as “Ts Madison Day”.

Responding to the announcement, the LGBTQII+-themed show star wrote on Instagram: “Thank you Washington DC, for honouring and Proclaiming May 23 officially TS MADISON DAY.

“I am so honoured and humbled and overjoyed to be still moving loud and proud as a Black transgender woman during this egregious Trump regime, stepping over all the hate that comes with it!

Pink News reports the official proclamation read: “Ts Madison is a fearless advocate and cultural icon who has used her life and voice to lift up our most vulnerable, standing tall in the face of stigma and speaking truth where silence once reigned.