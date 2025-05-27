Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals She Got Plastic Surgery at 25 After Her Face was Insulted on Film Set

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis said she got plastic surgery at 25 after a cinematographer insulted her face on a film set, adding that she has regretted it ever since.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, I’m shooting her today. Her eyes are baggy,’ and I was 25, so for him to say that was very embarrassing,” the Freaky Friday star told 60 Minutes.

“As soon as the movie finished, I ended up having some plastic surgery,” Curtis added.

After being asked how that went, the True Lies star replied, “Not well.”

“That’s just not what you want to do when you’re 25 or 26,” Curtis continued. “And I regretted it immediately, and have kind of, sort of regretted it since.”

Upon being asked if she even pregrets the plastic surgery today, 66-year-old actress answered, “Way so now, because I’ve become a really public advocate to say to women, ‘You’re gorgeous, and you’re perfect the way you are.'”

“So, oh yeah, it was not a good thing for me to do,” Curtis added.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star went on to disclose that the whole ordeal caused her to get hooked on post-operation medication, such as opiates — and even sparked a bit of a drinking binge.

“They give [painkillers] to you,” Curtis said. “I became very enamored with the warm bath of an opiate, you know, drank a little bit.”

The actress added that she “never to excess, never any big public demonstrations. ”

“I was very quiet, very private about it, but it became a dependency, for sure,” she said.

The movie set on which Curtis had her face insulted is apparently the 1985 film, Perfect, according to a report by Daily Beast.

The film, about a female aerobics instructor who meets a male reporter doing a story on health clubs, — directed by James Bridges — holds a 4.7 out of 10 star rating on its IMDb page.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.