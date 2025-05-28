Disney Star, Broadway Icon Patti LuPone Says Trump’s Kennedy Center ‘Should Get Blown Up’

Famed Broadway veteran and Disney’s Agatha All Along star Patti LuPone desires for the Kennedy Center under President Donald Trump to “get blown up.”

LuPone made her desires known in an extensive interview with the New Yorker wherein she mentioned “more than once” that hoped to see the “Trumpified” center “blown up.”

She’s even angrier at the rest of the country. She told me, more than once, that the Trumpified Kennedy Center “should get blown up.” In the S.U.V., apropos the current Administration, she pronounced, “Leave. New York. Alone. Make it its own country. I mean, is there any other city in America that’s as diverse, as in-your-face? It’s a live-or-die city, it really is. Stick it out or leave.”

As Breitbart News reported in February, President Trump was made chairman of the center following the firing of President Deborah Rutter. In turn, Trump aide and former ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell was named interim president while Trump replaced outgoing chair David Rubenstein. As a result of the shakeup, several stars, including superstar soprano Renée Fleming, announced they would be cutting ties with the Kennedy Center. This was followed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and lead producer Jeffrey Seller telling the New York Times that they would be canceling a scheduled production of the hit musical.

“Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP,” he wrote at the time. “The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

This latest action by Trump means it’s not the Kennedy Center as we knew it,” Lin-Manuel Miranda said. “The Kennedy Center was not created in this spirit, and we’re not going to be a part of it while it is the Trump Kennedy Center. We’re just not going to be part of it.”

Seller added that the creative team behind Hamilton felt that Trump “took away our national arts center for all of us.”

In the same New Yorker interview, LuPone kind words to say about acclaimed playwright David Mamet – a Trump supporter who left the Democrat Party in 2008.

“The writing, once I understood the rhythm, became the easiest thing to speak,” LuPone said. “I learned more about acting from David Mamet than I learned in four years at Juilliard.”

