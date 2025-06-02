MAC Cosmetics Teams Up With Trans Pop Star Kim Petras to Launch Pride Month Lip Gloss

MAC Cosmetics teamed up with trans pop star Kim Petras to launch its Viva Glam campaign and lip gloss for Pride Month.

“Something gay is on the way…” MAC warned on the eve of Pride Month, showcasing a May 31 plain white lip gloss alongside a forthcoming June 1 red gloss, labeled, “Viva Glam,” featuring a gay and transgender flag.

In a follow-up Instagram post on Monday, Petras — a male who identifies as a woman — is seen promoting MAC’s “Viva Kimmitment,” MAC’s new, limited-edition “Viva Glam” lip gloss — dubbed a “lipglass” — co-created with the trans “Unholy” singer.

The MAC lip gloss “shines like glass in a universally stunning red” embossed with the trans “Treat Me Like A Slut” singer’s autograph and catchphrase, the makeup brand announced in the caption of its Instagram post.

According to MAC, the lip gloss “feels like air with a non-sticky formula that delivers light-as-air wear and next-level nourishing care.”

One hundred percent of the proceeds will also go to LGBTQ+ charities, the makeup company announced.

“So, when you buy any shade of MAC VIVA GLAM, we donate 100%* of the selling price to charities championing our expanded mission of gender, sexual, racial and environmental equality for ALL around the world,*” MAC said in the lipstick’s product description.

Additionally, MAC has pledged to donate $1 million to Viva Glam charity partners, which include The Trevor Project, Hetrick-Martin Institute, and It Gets Better, according to a report by PinkNews.

The makeup brand also boasted about already having “raised £25 million in the UK and Ireland, supporting healthy futures and equal rights for all.”

“Viva Glam is the heart of MAC,” Aïda Moudachirou-Rebois, global GM of MAC Cosmetics, said in a statement.

“Pride Month is an amazing time to also re-engage in those meaningful conversations,” Moudachirou-Rebois added. “Those conversations are important all year round, but there is a swell that goes around those conversations during Pride Month.”

Petras was also the face of MAC’s Viva Glam campaign last year.

As Breitbart News reported, in 2023, the trans pop star said lawmakers “shouldn’t ban hormone therapy” while several U.S. states and European nations were restricting medical interventions for gender dysphoria in children.

The “Hit It From The Back” singer, who is the first male identifying as a woman to win a Grammy, also landed himself on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue that same year.

Petras has also said that he wants his gay fans to engage in sex during performances of his concerts, where children as young as eight are allowed to attend.

