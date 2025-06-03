Jimmy Fallon: ‘I was Going to Kill Myself’ If I Didn’t Get on ‘Saturday Night Live’ By ‘The Age of 25’

NBC’s Tonight Night Show host Jimmy Fallon claims he would have “killed himself” if he didn’t get cast on Saturday Night Live “by the age of 25.”

“I heard you said that if you didn’t make it on SNL before the age of 25, you were going to–” British entrepreneur Steven Bartlett told Fallon during Monday’s episode of The Diary of A CEO podcast, to which the TV host interrupted by finishing Bartlett’s sentence, stating, “I was going to kill myself.”

Watch Below:

“Were you actually?” Bartlett asked, to which Fallon replied, “Yeah, I wrote that in something, in some journal or something.”

The podcast host pressed further, asking, “You wrote what?” to which NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host answered by reiterating, “If I don’t get on Saturday Night Live by the age of 25, then I’ll kill myself.”

“Did you mean that?” Bartlett inquired.

Fallon responded, “Yeah, I did,” before seemingly trying to downplay the suicide threat by insisting, “I knew that I was going to be on Saturday Night Live, so I guess I didn’t really mean it. Because I was going to be on Saturday Night Live before I was 25.”

“So crazy,” Bartlett stated, to which Fallon replied, “I just — I knew that I was going to be on it, so it wasn’t really a [suicide] threat.”

The British entrepreneur then told Fallon that he, too, had goals written in his journal expressing what he had wished to accomplish by the age of 25.

“Isn’t that funny, that I had the same thing, where I’m like, ‘Before I’m 25 years old, I will have to do this’?” Bartlett said, adding, “And it happened, thankfully, [but] I didn’t say I was going to kill myself.”

Fallon reacted by appearing to laugh nervously, before seemingly trying to downplay his suicide threat yet again — this time, by switching the narrative from his earlier assertion of “Yeah, I did” write that down to “I think” the remark was drafted.

“Yeah, I think I typed it out,” Fallon said. “But again, I was into computers, so I think I typed it. I think it’s on some file somewhere. I think I said I will kill myself. But I definitely said, you know, yeah, 25 was my thing.”

