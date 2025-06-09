Billie Eilish’s Brother, Finneas, Claims He Was Tear Gassed at a ‘Very Peaceful Protest’ in L.A.: ‘F**k ICE’

Pop star Billie Eilish’s brother, Finneas, ranted against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in several Instagram posts over the weekend as riots raged in Los Angeles.

Early on Sunday, Finneas posted “Fuck ICE” to his Instagram Stories as he went on to encourage National Guard troops to dismiss the president’s order to quell the riots raging in the city to thwart ICE operations. He also claimed to have been tear gassed while attending a “very peaceful protest” in Downtown LA.

As Breitbart News reported, violent anti-ICE protests erupted in Los Angeles over the weekend in response to the enforcement of federal immigration laws:

Some of the leftist protesters were seen throwing eggs and shouting to warn others about impending raids. KTLA video footage shows lines of law enforcement officers standing in the streets as protesters taunted them, while others blocked a roadway and threw objects at police vehicles. In addition, a car sitting in the middle of an intersection was seen engulfed in flames: On Friday in Los Angeles, law enforcement arrested over 40 people during the raids and search warrant executions, enraging some city officials and immigrant advocate groups, per Breitbart News.

Due to the lack of control, the president ordered 2,000 National Guard troops into the area so ICE agents could conduct operations. Democrats have condemned the move as an escalation tactic.

“The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle. Don’t give them one. Never use violence. Speak out peacefully,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.