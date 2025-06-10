Rising Country Star Conner Smith Involved In Car Accident that Left Elderly Woman Dead

Rising country star Conner Smith allegedly struck a pedestrian with his car in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, which left the elderly woman dead.

Smith was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on 3rd Avenue North in Nashville, when he fatally struck 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins as she was crossing the road, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department revealed in a Monday press release.

“It appears that she was inside a marked crosswalk when she was struck around 7:30 p.m.,” the police department said, adding that Dobbins, who lived nearby, was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died.

Police say the 24-year-old country singer appeared to fail to be “failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian.”

Authorities added that Smith “showed no signs of impairment” and “there are no charges at present as the investigation continues.”

An attorney for the “Creek Will Rise” singer told Fox News that Smith’s “heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins’ family during this incredibly difficult time.”

“Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation,” the attorney added.

Another source told the outlet that in addition to not being under the influence, Smith was not distracted by his phone at the time of the fatal crosswalk collision.

The source also claimed that police released the “I Hate Alabama” singer right away due to him showing no signs of impairment.

Notably, the fatal car accident occurred on the last day of Nashville’s annual CMA Fest, a country music festival that took place in the city from Thursday to Sunday this year.

In Smith’s most recent Instagram post — alongside the caption, “Hometown hits different” — the country singer shared photos from his CMA Fest performance, but has yet to release a statement about the crash to social media.

Comments on Smith’s most recent Instagram post have since been limited.

The “Take It Slow” singer landed his first publishing deal at the age of 16, and began rising to fame a few later, after he was signed to The Valory Music Co. label in 2019, according to a report by Music Row.

