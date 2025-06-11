Jon Voight Rips ‘Fool’ Gavin Newsom for Blaming Trump for ‘Barbaric’ Anti-Ice Riots: ‘All You Do Is Cause Chaos, You’re a Disgrace’

Hollywood legend Jon Voight ripped “fool” Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, telling the California governor to stop blaming President Donald Trump for the social upheaval roiling his state and instead look at his own dim record of underachievement, lamenting “all you do is cause chaos, you’re a disgrace.”

Newsom compared Trump to a “failed dictator” after he sent in National Guard troops to help quell violent anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles, with the Democrat going on to announce plans to sue the Trump administration for “illegally act[ing] to federalize the National Guard,” as Breitbart News reported.

“Donald Trump, without consulting California law enforcement leaders, commandeered 2,000 of our state’s National Guard members to deploy on our streets, illegally and for no reason,” Newsom said.

The Oscar-winning actor is having none of that and unleashed on the governor via his X account:

“You’re a fool blaming Trump,” Voight said, talking with an American flag as background and verbally saluting Trump as “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln” in the two-minute video.

“What are you doing for this destruction, these animals destroying Los Angeles,” Voight said. “Are you there? Talking calmly with them? You fool. They would burn you down like they’re burning the cars and the American flag, with no regard for humanity.”

Voight insisted Trump called in military reinforcement to “help with these destructive, barbaric riots.” The actor said all Newsom did was “cause chaos for the people. You’re a disgrace.”

Gov. Newsom’s press office account retweeted Voight’s clip with the Grandpa Simpson “Old Man Yells At Cloud” meme.

Voight – named by Trump as a special ambassador to Hollywood – has long supported the president and his ambitions to “make Hollywood great again.”

He has publicly noted Trumps “loves the entertainment business and wants to see Hollywood thrive and make films bigger and greater than ever before.”

To that end Voight joined Hollywood unions in a joint letter to the president asking him to push for federal tax credits that could save film and television production in the United States, as Breitbart News reported.