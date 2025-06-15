Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Rants About Trump’s ‘Low Emotional Intelligence and Ego’

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo joined Katie Couric at the 2025 Tribeca Festival on Saturday, mocking President Donald Trump for his “low emotional intelligence and ego” in the process.

Variety journalist Jennifer Maas reports during the broad ranging exchange with former CBS ”Evening News” anchor Couric, Pompeo posited “how long is the hard-on going to last?” when it comes to Trump’s toughened deportation policies.

She then pleaded for more women to take high office.

“The simplest answer is, we need more women in power and more women in leadership,” Pompeo said on the same day the “No Kings” leftist protests were taking place across the United States, as Breitbart News reported.

“These guys are all so angry. What is happening? I don’t know, have a sandwich, smoke a joint, chill the fuck out. What is wrong? They all want to fight and bomb each other.”

She went on to claim “women have [have] this emotional intelligence” comparing them to the Trump administration where, “we’re dealing with a lot of low emotional intelligence and ego.”

Though she added, “I can’t say all men, obviously. I’m sorry guys, I love you.”