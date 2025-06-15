Hollywood Celebrities Turn Out for Chaotic ‘No Kings’ Marches: ‘We’re Disgusted and We’re Scared’

A long list of Hollywood celebrities took to the streets Saturday as tens of thousands of mostly white, older Americans joined the “No Kings” protests in many big, deep-blue cities.

Celebs including Mark Ruffalo, Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Cryer, and more were seen mixing with the hoi polloi in places like New York City and Los Angeles.

For instance, Disney and Marvel Studios star Mark Ruffalo, who was seen parading with actress Susan Sarandon, turned out on the streets of New York City to join the anti-Trump crowds.

“We see a president who has made himself a king and a dictator,” Ruffalo absurdly declared at the rally.

The Avengers star added, “And we don’t see an opposition that’s powerful enough to stand up against the trampling of our rights, and trampling the Constitution that’s happening every single day with executive orders. With the refusal to obey court orders. Kidnapping of immigrants, people who are here illegally, people whose children are being taken from them. We’re disgusted and we’re scared. And we know that the only way that — to fight this now is for the people, is to come together.”

Ruffalo did not seem to grasp that if Trump really was a “dictator,” he would not even have allowed Ruffalo and his aging, mostly white protesting compatriots to even have their little rallies.

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo also spoke out in favor of the protests in comments at the Tribeca Festival Saturday, where she insisted that the solution to what ails America is to have “more women in power.”

“The simplest answer is, we need more women in power and more women in leadership. These guys are all so angry. What is happening? I don’t know, have a sandwich, smoke a joint, chill the f–k out. What is wrong? They all want to fight and bomb each other,” she bloviated.

She went on to blast men by adding that women have “this emotional intelligence” she added, and “we’re dealing with a lot of low emotional intelligence and ego.”

Actress Kerry Washington posted photos to Instagram of the people she met protesting in L.A., along with her mother and fellow actress Julia Louis Dreyfus.

Others who also hit the streets included actors Jon Cryer and Lea Thompson, pop singer Gracie Abrams, radical late-night TV comedian Jimmy Kimmel, far-left singer Moby. Personalities including Ayo Edebiri, Gina Rodriguez-LoCicero, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Kathy Griffin, and Glenn Close also posted to social media about the rallies.

