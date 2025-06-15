Pop Star Shakira Incites Panic Saying Being an Immigrant in the U.S. ‘Means Living in Constant Fear’

Columbian-born pop megastar Shakria, who moved to the United State when she was 19, told the BBC being an immigrant in the U.S. “means living in constant fear.”

“Now, more than ever, we have to remain united,” the 48-year-old Grammy-winner said. “Now, more than ever, we have to raise our voices and make it very clear that a country can change its immigration policies, but the treatment of all people must always be humane.”

Shakira, who is currently on the U.S. leg of her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour,” didn’t explain exactly which immigration policies under President Donald Trump’s administration are not “humane,” nor did the BBC ask for specifics.

The British outlet also didn’t mention to Shakira, worth an estimated $300 million, if she agreed with the 56 percent of Americans who, in an April CBS News poll, said they approve of President Trump’s “program to find and deport immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.”

What’s more: a massive polling shift has occurred since Trump’s political rise in 2016, showing immigrant (i.e. foreign born) voters switching their support on immigration from Democrats to Republicans.

Indeed, a Morning Consult poll saw similar results with 51 percent of respondents saying they agree with Trump’s handling of immigration.