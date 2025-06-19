Bruce Springsteen Trashes Trump as a ‘Moron’ on Same Day ‘Springsteen’ Movie Trailer Debuts

Left-wing rock star Bruce Springsteen attacked President Donald Trump as a “moron” in a recent interview with the New York Times, before also casting insult toward more than 77 million Americans, adding, “he fit the bill for some people.”

“I think that it was the combination of the deindustrialization of the country and then the incredible increase in wealth disparity that left so many people behind. It was ripe for a demagogue,” Springsteen told the New York Times in an April interview that was published in the newspaper on Wednesday.

“And while I can’t believe it was this moron that came along, he fit the bill for some people. But what we’ve been living through in the last 70 days is things that we all said, ‘This can’t happen here.’ ‘This will never happen in America.’ And here we are,” the “Dancing in the Dark” singer added.

Springsteen, who reportedly plans to unveil a large and virtually unknown trove of songs from his past on “Tracks II: The Lost Albums,” went on to say that while choosing a set list for his tour, he wanted one “that addresses our current situation,” which he bizarrely referred to as “an American tragedy.”

“The past always weighs heavy on me,” Springsteen told the New York Times while sitting in the anteroom attached to his estimated $1.5 million home studio in New Jersey.

During his current tour in Europe, the aging rock star has ranted about politics onstage, and introduced songs about “immigration aspirations” and “urban neglect,” such as “Land of Hope and Dreams” and “My City of Ruins,” the New York Times reported.

Springsteen has also been publicly denouncing the Trump administration as “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous,” and calling the 45th and 47th president — who won the 2024 election in a landslide — “an unfit president” leading “a rogue government,” the newspaper added.

While the “Born in the U.S.A.” singer attacks President Trump, he is hoping conservatives will, nonetheless, pay money to see his upcoming biographical musical film, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.