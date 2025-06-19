Stephen Colbert: ‘Trump Wasn’t Nazi Friendly Until 2017’

CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert used Tucker Carlson’s spat with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) over the Israel-Iran conflict and the United States’ role in it to smear President Donald Trump as “Nazi-friendly,” during his Late Show monologue on Wednesday.

“One outspoken anti-war MAGA mouthpiece is former famous person and thoughtful hemorrhoid, Tucker Carlson,” Colbert said. “In his newsletter, Carlson wrote, ‘Washington knew these attacks would happen. Politicians purporting to be America first can’t now credibly turn around and say they had nothing to do with it.'”

“Trump didn’t like that,” Colbert said before mimicking Trump, “arguing, ‘Well, considering that I’m the one that developed ’America first,’ and considering that the term wasn’t used until I came along, I think I’m the one that decides that.'”

“For the record, Trump did not come up with ‘America first.’ ‘America first’ was the motto of Nazi-friendly Americans in the 1930s,” Colbert said, while his audience booed. “Okay? All right? So that’s not fair. Yes. Trump wasn’t Nazi-friendly until 2017.”

While the audience applauded, Colbert belted out “Very fine people,” perpetuating another long-debunked lie that President Trump praised racist protesters in Charlottesville Va., in 2017.