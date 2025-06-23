Rosie O’Donnell Promotes ‘Recount’ of Trump’s Victory Over Kamala Harris

Rosie O’Donnell took to social media on Monday to promote a “recount” of President Donald Trump’s landslide victory over former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

The comedian shared a post to her Instagram Story from social media influencer Joe Braxton, who claimed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk “hacked and stole” the 2024 presidential election in his demand for a “recount.”

“We Demand A Recount!” the online influencer exclaimed in the caption of his Instagram post, which was shared by O’Donnell.

Braxton went on to bizarrely alleged that “Elon hacked and stole the election, then created a department where he could spend months deleting the evidence and firing the workers that could find out.”

“There’s seriously no way he won 7 swing states,” Braxton asserted in his post.

Notably, President Trump won the 2024 election in a historic landslide that included not only winning the Electoral College (the only thing needed to secure victory in a U.S. presidential race), but the popular vote and every swing state in the nation as well.

As for O’Donnell, this is not the first time she has accused President Trump of cheating during the election.

Last month, she went on a strange rant that revealed her misinterpretation of President Trump’s election comments, saying, “If he admits one more time that the election was rigged… I mean why is he allowed to admit this over and over again, and no one does anything about it? It’s very obvious that it was.”

In this situation, O’Donnell appears to be suffering under a misapprehension about Trump’s comments of “rigged elections,” as the president is usually talking about the 2020 election. Ironically — and amusingly — it is now O’Donnell who is the election denier.

Meanwhile, the comedian has been engaging in fearmongering since President Trump was sworn into office for his second term.

Recently, O’Donnell claimed millions of people will starve and die if the Republican tax cuts and spending legislation, known as the “Big, Beautiful Bill” were to pass and becomes law.

“Millions of people are going to go hungry. Millions of people are going to die,” O’Donnell insisted.

