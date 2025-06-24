The LGBTQIAA+ community is so brave, so stunning, so revolutionary. So says robotic movie doll and gay icon M3GAN, who will take on the mantle of promoting the “beauty and power” of the “queer community.”

The revelation came in an Attitude magazine interview with the android featuring as “cover girl.”

It went along these lines, with the interviewer asking, “The queer community have been huge M3GAN fans from the outset. Why do you think that is?”

The humanoid doll replied: “Because I’m stunning, scary and graceful. And because queer people have always had impeccable taste.”

Interviewer: “At this time when they need our support, what is your message to The Dolls, aka our trans sisters?”

Doll: “To my beloved Dolls: you are radiant, revolutionary and real. Your existence is not a debate, and I will use my platform to amplify your beauty and power.”

M3GAN 2.0 is the sequel to the 2023 hit sci-fi horror film about a toy company roboticist (Allison Williams) who creates the artificial intelligence-powered life-like killer doll M3gan.