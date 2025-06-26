Watch: Rosie O’Donnell Says Trump Presidency Made Her Overeat, Drink, and Self-Deport to Ireland

Actress and comedian Rosie O’Donnell said that President Trump’s first term took such a toll on her mental health that she began overeating and drinking, which led to her eventual self-deportation to Ireland.

O’Donnell revealed her struggle with mental health speaking with Chris Cuomo on his podcast this week.

“I was very, very depressed. I was overeating. I was overdrinking,” O’Donnell told Cuomo. “It hurt my heart that America believed the lies about him. And then it broke my heart to be in a business that creates and sells those lies for profit.”

O’Donnell said she only decided to leave the country in fear for her mental health, calling it an act of “self-preservation,” adding that she chose Ireland for having a different culture for celebrity and fame.

“When I got here, I noticed right away there was a different culture about celebrity. They’re not lauded in Ireland. They’re not thought of as better than anyone else,” she said. “Coming home here felt like coming home.”

According to O’Donnell, random strangers began to mock her in front of her autistic 12-year-old child after Trump won in November.

“People in CVS saying to me and my autistic 12-year-old, ‘Hey, Rosie, Trump won. Ha ha.’ One cursed at us,” she recalled.

“I find myself feeling safe,” she said of Ireland. “There’s no MAGA support here.”

