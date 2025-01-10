Barbra Streisand: Winds Pushing Los Angeles Wildfires Are ‘Due to Climate Change’

Hollywood star Barbra Streisand declared on Thursday that the strong winds carrying wildfires across Los Angeles are “due to climate change” and demanded that “this coming government better address” it.

“These horrible winds I think are the strongest we’ve ever experienced and a lot of that is due to climate change which this coming government better address!” Streisand wrote in a Thursday post on the left-wing echo chamber Bluesky.

Streisand is not the only member of the Hollywood elite to bizarrely claim that the deadly Los Angeles wildfires has something to do with “climate change.”

As Breitbart News reported, Hollywood director Jim Jarmusch blamed the raging fires on “climate deniers,” demanding that people “wake the fuck up” and stop viewing “woke” as “a negative thing.”

“This climate crisis is brought to you by climate deniers and venal corporate greed,” Jarmusch declared on Wednesday night, adding, “We’re in a period where these clowns are telling that woke is a negative thing, and I would just like to say it’s time we wake the fuck up.”

Others, however, are blaming California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) and other Democrat leaders, saying they have failed to prepare Los Angeles for the catastrophic wildfires, citing water reservoirs not being refilled, as well as DEI-related hiring.

As Breitbart News reported, wildfires sparked on Tuesday morning and spread quickly due to high winds, forcing residents to evacuate and causing historic destruction to homes. Tens of thousands of people have been displaced.

Thursday marks day three of the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires.

During an emergency press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Newsom comically thanked Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who is away in Africa, for her leadership “in absentia.”

At the time of this writing, there are five active wildfires ablaze at once, located in the Pacific Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Lidia, and Kenneth areas, according to CalFire, which lists the Palisades, Eaton, and Kenneth fires at zero percent contained.

Meanwhile, the Hurst Fire is 10 percent contained and the Lidia Fire is 60 percent contained. So far, a total of 29,053 acres have been burned in the Los Angeles area, and more than 5,000 structures have been destroyed.

Five fatalities have also been confirmed, one of whom was identified on Wednesday as 66-year-old Victor Shaw, who died trying to defend the home that had been in his family for nearly 55 years.

