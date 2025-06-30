Actor Andy Richter: 20 Years from Now People will Use ‘MAGA’ the Way We Use ‘Nazi’ Today

Former Conan O’Brien TV sidekick Andy Richter floated a bold prediction Friday about how he thinks the word “Nazi” will be redefined in the near future.

Richter jumped to his BlueSky lefty bubble social media account to tell his 271.000 followers that in “20 to 30 years” we will no longer be using the word “Nazi” because it will be replaced by “MAGA.”

“I would bet a zillion dollars that in the same way we use Nazi to describe a particular kind of person today, in 20 – 30 years people will use MAGA. So good job, america,” he blurted out on the radically left-wing platform.

Richter is a typical, far, far left member of the Hollywood elite, of course, and has made many hate-filled comments such as the one above.

In the past, he has excoriated Christianity, dismissed leaks from the Biden Supreme Court, and even once went on a personal tirade against Breitbart News’ own John Nolte back in 2015.

Richter’s left-wing opinions are so unoriginal and anodyne to Hollywood that he is also an anti-gun nut, and has mindlessly celebrated abortion.

