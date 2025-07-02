Male Dancer Sues Diddy for Rape in $10 Million Lawsuit Ahead of Sex Trafficking Trial Verdict

Embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has been hit with a fresh civil lawsuit. It was launched late Tuesday night by a male dancer accusing him of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and sexual battery as well as civil conspiracy alongside aiding and abetting.

The legal action comes a day after a partial verdict was reached in the racketeering and sex trafficking trial of the disgraced music and fashion mogul, as Breitbart News reported.

Diddy has been accused in the fresh civil complaint of drugging and anally raping Edmond Laurent, a former model and actor who once appeared in Britney Spears and Lil’ Kim music videos.

Variety reports he is suing Combs and several Jane and John Does of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and sexual battery as well as civil conspiracy and aiding and abetting.

Ten million dollars in damages is being sought by the Dominica native. Variety reports:

The 32-page complaint, filed Tuesday night in Los Angeles Superior Court, chronicles a series of alleged incidents that took place in the late 2000s at a swath of luxury hotels in the Los Angeles area including The Intercontinental in Century City, SLS in Beverly Hills and the Mondrian in West Hollywood. According to the lawsuit, Laurent was drugged and raped by Combs and a mystery woman, who purposefully punctured a condom with her nails and exposed the plaintiff to a sexually transmitted infection. The complaint states that he suffered severe health issues including stomach cancer as a result of the alleged abuse.

Combs is currently being detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and is awaiting the jury’s verdict in a criminal trial on federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs has denied those allegations and the latest set as well.